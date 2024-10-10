Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,623 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 3,606,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,924,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

