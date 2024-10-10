Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74). 41,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 25,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.75).

Intuitive Investments Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.58. The company has a market capitalization of £269.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,660.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Intuitive Investments Group

Intuitive Investments Group Plc intends to invest in early and later-stage life sciences businesses operating primarily in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

