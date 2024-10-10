Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 125,991 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 125,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $936,113.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,966,126.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,007,928 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $8,375,881.68.

On Thursday, September 12th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40.

On Friday, August 30th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 1,200 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $887.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.34. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LUNR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.