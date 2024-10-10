Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.35.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $490.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $496.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,979.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,522.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.