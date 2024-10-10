Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,042. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
