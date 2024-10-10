Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,042. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

