Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 316.2% from the September 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 192,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,241. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.