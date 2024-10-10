Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a growth of 316.2% from the September 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 192,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,241. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,217,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

