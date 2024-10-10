Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.80. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 145,229 shares trading hands.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
