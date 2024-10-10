Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.80. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 145,229 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

