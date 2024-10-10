Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

