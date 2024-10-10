Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Acquired by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Moller Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 187,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

