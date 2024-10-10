Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.43% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:PID opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.