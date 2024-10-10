Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.43% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PID opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

