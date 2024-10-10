Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 61,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 39,916 shares.The stock last traded at $58.79 and had previously closed at $58.82.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $950.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after buying an additional 290,464 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 326,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 149,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,083,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,610,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

