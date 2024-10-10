Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

