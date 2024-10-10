Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,237,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,696,000 after acquiring an additional 383,458 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.01. 655,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.28. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $207.24. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

