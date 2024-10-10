Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Increased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $156,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $202.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.28. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

