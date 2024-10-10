Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $17.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.25 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Invesco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 464,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,005. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.