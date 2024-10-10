Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $488.65 and last traded at $487.81. 9,588,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,438,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.10.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.58.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Carnival Has Analysts Going Wild: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.