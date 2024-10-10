Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $488.65 and last traded at $487.81. 9,588,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,438,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.10.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

