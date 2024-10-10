Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks that exhibit strong quality, value, and momentum based on a multi-factor score. QVMM was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

