Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.70. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 108,765 shares.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
