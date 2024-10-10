Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $12.70. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 108,765 shares.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170,116 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 151,762 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 590,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 113,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.