Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

