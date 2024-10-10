Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Investar were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Investar by 2,810.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Investar by 92.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Investar by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Investar stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.78. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

