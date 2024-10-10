Investors Buy Large Volume of Fulcrum Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 30,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,522% compared to the average volume of 1,854 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

