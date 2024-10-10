Investors Purchase Large Volume of Astera Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,275 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,736 call options.
Astera Labs Stock Up 15.6 %
ALAB stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 829,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,780,601.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,791 shares of company stock valued at $12,933,588 in the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 91,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 11,920.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
