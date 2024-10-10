Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Lowered to $35.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 6.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.