iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 8.7% – Time to Sell?

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 5,125,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,040,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,194,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,669,000 after acquiring an additional 467,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,653,000 after acquiring an additional 170,227 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 65.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

