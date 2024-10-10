Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 141.62 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

