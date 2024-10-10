Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $133.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $120.70 and last traded at $120.51, with a volume of 694479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.84.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,761,505 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.2% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

