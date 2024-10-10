iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,459,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.40 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

