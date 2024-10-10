iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Raised by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 283.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.16 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

