iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $38,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

