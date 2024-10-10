iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wealth Group Ltd

Wealth Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 32.0% of Wealth Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $109,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $579.85 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $580.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $559.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.29. The firm has a market cap of $500.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

