iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,307 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJH stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

