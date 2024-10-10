iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $239,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,849,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

