iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.19% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYY. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $140.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $140.54.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.