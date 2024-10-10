iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Short Interest Up 533.3% in September

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

