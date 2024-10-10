iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 16129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

