iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 16129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.
The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
