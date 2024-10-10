iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,029,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

