iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,064 call options on the company. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 3,654 call options.

IGV opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

