iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $54.03. 39,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLG. LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF

