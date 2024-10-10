iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.27 and traded as high as $69.06. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 9,056 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a market cap of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

