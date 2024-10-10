iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Up 991.1% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 991.1% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTM stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,735. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.