iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IGOV stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.