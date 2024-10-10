iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 2.37% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 61,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IMCV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 9,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,485. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $634.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

