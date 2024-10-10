iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

