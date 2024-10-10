iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.67, but opened at $53.17. iShares MSCI China ETF shares last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 1,738,389 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

