iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:TCHI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.
About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.