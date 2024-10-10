iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TCHI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

About iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

