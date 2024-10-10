iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,881 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000.

EWJ stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

