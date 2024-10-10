ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABD – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.85. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

About ishares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World Ex USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

