iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,843,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,821,664. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

