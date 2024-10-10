iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $164.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

