iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWP opened at $119.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $119.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.